Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek) has announced an increase of approximately 31 per cent in both single-phase and 3-phase tariffs as of tomorrow, Yeniduzen reports

According to Kib-Tek’s statement, while there was no increase in the low use residential tariff, the increase for the residential tariff above 1001 kW’s was kept at 16 per cent. The tariff applied for government offices was increased by 222 per cent. A 34 per cent increase was made for standing charges. The standing charge of 25 TL for the residential tariff has been increased to 35.50 TL. Installation control fees, insurance change fees and deposits also increased by about 33 per cent.

Yeniduzen