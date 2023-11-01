Wednesday, 1 November 2023

The President of the Turkish Cypriot Public Servants Union (Kamu-Sen), Metin Atan, strongly criticised the 15% increase in electricity charges, expressing his outrage by saying “Shameless“, Kibris Postasi reports.

Atan said that the increase in electricity tariffs would place an extra burden on low-paid workers and small businesses and have a knock-on effect on food prices.

In a written statement Atan said the following:

“We condemn the 15% increase in electricity prices, which is aimed at covering the salaries of illegally employed (Kib-Tek) workers, and is placed on the backs of the public and the citizens.”

“This increase, especially, directly affects the minimum wage earners and will clearly affect small businesses and small traders. This increase will also have a cascading effect on other essential food items, causing the public and the citizens to bear an unbearable burden, proving once again that this government has nothing left to offer to its people and citizens”.

Kibris Postasi