95,440 passengers served by Ercan Airport

Ercan Airport, the main gateway to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, experienced a busy holiday season, accommodating 738 flights and 95,440 passengers between December 28, 2024, and January 3, 2025.

On January 1, 2025, the airport recorded its busiest day of the year, managing 121 flights, including private jets, and welcoming 13,646 passengers.

Heavy traffic was noted both before and after New Year’s Day, with seamless operations ensured by T&T Airports Management’s robust planning and safety measures.

picture that showing airplane and sky

Passenger activity was particularly high on December 28, 2024, with 105 flights carrying 13,426 passengers, and on December 29, which saw 117 flights and 16,582 passengers. The following days maintained steady volumes: December 30 had 102 flights with 12,633 passengers, and December 31 handled 73 flights carrying 9,352 passengers. Post-New Year’s Day, January 2 saw 112 flights and 14,534 passengers, while January 3 closed the period with 108 flights and 15,267 passengers.

Ercan Airport remains a vital hub for international connections to Northern Cyprus.

 

Kibris Postasi

