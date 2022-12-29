Thursday, 29 December 2022

The British Residents Society has launched a campaign to lobby local British MPs for their support in ending the isolation of the Turkish Cypriots in North Cyprus.

The BRS has composed two letters on the behalf of constituents, each with its own tone, one more formal, asking for the end of discrimination of Turkish Cypriots in the TRNC. The letter points out the impact British government policy has had on all residents in North Cyprus including 15,000 British nationals.

Anyone wishing to add their voice to the campaign can do so by clicking on the following link.

