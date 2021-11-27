Restrictions been imposed on entry to the TRNC for travellers from from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe following an announcement by the WHO regarding the new Covid-19 mutation known as ‘Omicron’, Yeniduzen reported.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health said that people coming from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe or who have travelled to these countries in the last 14 days will be able to enter the country until 23:59 on Sunday, provided that they stay in central quarantine for 14 days.

As of midnight on Sunday, 29 November, entry into the TRNC will not be permitted for people who have come from the countries specified above or those who have travelled to these countries within the last 14 days (except TRNC citizens).

TRNC citizens, on the other hand, are required to stay in central quarantine for 14 days if they come from these countries or have a travel history to these countries in the last 14 days.

