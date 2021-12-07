The Ministry of Health has published its updated travel rules as follow:

ENTRY INTO THE COUNTRY

People coming to our country by sea-air routes and those coming from outside the island who enter by using the land border gates must fill in their digital travel documents and set up their records as stated below before travelling. Creating a Digital Travel Document will be required for people aged 6 years and over.

DIGITAL TRAVEL DOCUMENTS MUST BE FILLED IN WITHIN 72 HOURS BEFORE TRAVEL

To create a digital travel document:

It is mandatory to download the Stay Safe application from Apple Store or Android Market to your smart devices, create a Digital Travel Document from within the application, and keep this with you digitally upon entry.

Those who do not have a smart device must fill out the Digital Travel Document at www.guvendekalkktc.com. They must keep the completed form with them as a printout when they enter the country.

People who will enter our country and who do not need to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria, will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Code Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe Application”. People aged between 6 and 12 who will enter our country will also create a Digital Travel Document from this section.

People who do have to go into quarantine according to the country entry criteria and who can provide an address in our country, will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Wristband Transactions” section of the “Stay Safe Application” (except those under 12 years old).

People who do not provide an address of residence in our country and who will stay in central quarantine in designated central quarantine hotels according to the colour codes of the country they come from will create a Digital Travel Document from the “Travel Transactions Code” section of the “Stay Safe Application”.

Citizens of the Republic of Turkey can upload their HES codes, vaccination documents and PCR test results to the Digital Travel Document.

People who will enter the country can save their vaccination documents and PCR test results by using the cameras of their devices to scan the QR code on the vaccination documents and PCR test results with the QR reader in the application.

People who will enter quarantine will go to their stipulated address of residence, with their own vehicles either alone or accompanied by a driver. People who do not comply with the quarantine rules at their address of residence will be sent to central quarantine and will pay the quarantine fees themselves. Wristbands are not fitted to people under 12 years of age for the purpose of quarantine.

For full details click here – KKTC Ministry of Health