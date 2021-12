Ercan Airport will be extra busy during the next four days for the New Year celebration period, Yeniduzen reported.

From today until Sunday, 2 January, a total of 296 flights will arrive at Ercan.

The highest volume will be on Sunday, 2 January with 111 flights because the new year falls on the weekend.

Most flights will arrive from Istanbul followed by considerable numbers arriving from Ankara and Adana.

Yeniduzen