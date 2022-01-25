Ercan Airport has announced a number of delays and cancellations of flights because of adverse weather conditions in Istanbul, Yeniduzen reported.

On Monday Istanbul Airport was closed following heavy snowfall.

According to information from Ercan Airport, 14 flights were cancelled, and detailed information about flights can be obtained from the Ercan Airport Information Line, phone number 0392 600 5000.

Turkish Airlines (THY) Press Advisor Yahya Üstün announced that operations at Istanbul Airport have been halted until midnight tonight.

The cancelled flights are as follows:

TK965 ECN-IST 04.15

TK7793 ECN-SAW 06.45

PC1930 SAW-ECN 07.15

PC1931 ECN-SAW 07.45

TK960 IST-ECN 08.10

TK 961 ECN-IST 09.00

TK7744 SAW-ECN 09.05

TK 7745 ECN-SAW 09.45

PC1952 DIY-ECN 09.25

PC1953 ECN-DIY 09.55

TK976 IST-ECN 11.30

TK977 ECN-IST 12.20

TK0968-0969 ECN-IST 15.20

TK0962/0963 ECN-IST 19.55

Yeniduzen