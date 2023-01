Friday, 6 January 2023

Despite the increase in airfares, New Years proved to be a busy time for Ercan Airport, which served over 43,241 passengers during the holiday, BRT reports.

There were a total of 345 flights, 172 of which were outbound on the days leading up to New Years day and in the following week, T&T Airport Services stated.

On 1 January 2023, 86 planes landed carrying a total of 9,674 passengers.

BRTK