The owner of Taş-Yapı and the major partner of T&T, Emrullah Turanlı, who also operates Ercan Airport, has not paid his debt to the Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority (KIB-TEK), Kibris Postasi reports.

Emrullah Turanlı had promised to pay his debt to KIB-TEK on Thursday, March 28 (yesterday).

However, Turanlı, the operator of Ercan, is known for not fulfilling his commitments in many instances over the years, especially for his skill in manipulating state officials and public institutions.

A recent social media post by the Turkish Cypriot Electricity Authority Workers’ Union EL-SEN, organised within KIB-TEK, stated that the privatised Ercan Airport owes the institution 45 million Turkish Lira.

The build-own-operate contract granted to T&T for 25 years, will expire on February 13, 2040.

Kibris Postasi