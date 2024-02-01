Erdem Oskar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oscar Group and a patriotic businessman with links to the TMT, has died at the age of 89, Kibris Postasi.

The Oskar group is one of the largest and oldest businesses in North Cyprus and was set up in 1958.

The death of Erdem Oskar, a well-loved member of the community was met with deep sadness by all his loved ones, especially his family relatives. Many people have sent their condolences including President Ersin Tatar who has sent his condolences to his family.

Malazgirt Battalion Commander Erdem Oskar, one of the heroic mujahideen who served in the Turkish Resistance Organization (TMT) between 1959 and 1968, will be sent off on his last journey with a military ceremony.

Erdem Oskar’s will be buried in Çatalköy Cemetery following the noon prayer to be performed at Nurettin Ersin Pasha Mosque in Kyrenia on Friday, February 2.

Kibris Postasi