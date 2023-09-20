Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has, once again, called on the international community to recognise the TRNC, Yeniduzen reports.

While addressing the UN General Assembly being held in New York, President Erdoğan said that transforming the eastern Mediterranean into a peaceful region where prosperity and stability will prevail, will only be possible if all parties respect each other’s rights and laws.

Erdoğan said: “We do not have eyes on anyone else’s rights, and we have not and will not allow anyone else to ignore our rights.

“We are on the 60th anniversary of the emergence of the Cyprus issue. The Turkish Cypriot side has always shown sincerity to find a fair, permanent and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem. It is a fact accepted by everyone that this solution will no longer be achieved on the basis of the federation model.

“We invite the international community to recognise the independence of the TRNC and establish diplomatic ties”, Erdoğan said.

Yeniduzen