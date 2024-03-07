Third President of the TRNC Dr. Derviş Eroğlu, recalling the February 11 Joint Statement agreed upon with the Greek Cypriot leader at that time, Nicos Anastasiades, said, “I said yes to this statement to bring Anastasiades to the table“, Kibris Postasi reports.

The first paragraph of the joint statement reads as follows:

“The status quo is unacceptable and its prolongation will have negative consequences for the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The leaders affirmed that a settlement would have a positive impact on the entire region, while first and foremost benefiting Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, respecting democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as each other’s distinct identity and integrity and ensuring their common future in a united Cyprus within the European Union”.

However, Eroğlu pointed out that the “Embargoes are a source of shame for the world and the Greek Cypriots”.

He added that he did not think that any efforts by UNSC’s Personal Representative in Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin would yield positive results.

The realities on the ground in the TRNC for the past 50 years must be protected, Eroğlu said.

“All hopes were dashed soon after Talat-Christofias negotiations started”, he said.

“We reached a decision with Christofias that we would not move on to the land issue until an agreement was reached on all topics.

“As the negotiations approached, we started to hear other excuses from the Greek Cypriot side”, said Eroğlu.

“I said yes to the February 11 Joint Statement to bring Anastasiadis to the table, however, the federal solution process collapsed due to the different intentions of the Greek side”, Eroglu said.

“Greek Cypriots and Greece see Cyprus as Greek yesterday and today. As Kofi Annan stated in his report to the UN Security Council after the 2004 referendum, they do not want to share the island’s management and wealth with us. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council, who have the right to veto, do not act fairly due to their own concerns and interests, and despite the wrong attitudes of the Greeks, they do not accept our rights”, he said.

“When the National Unity Party (UBP), under my chairmanship, came to power alone in the 2009 elections, we emphasised our sovereign equality in our election manifesto and emphasised the following:

“’Any agreement must be made on the basis of the sovereign equality of two peoples and two states

“The concept of ‘Constituent State’ is not satisfactory in terms of protecting our rights, the statements of the Greek side are proof of this. The concept of ‘Founding State’ should be insisted on. It should be clearly stated that the source of sovereignty is the constituent states”.

Kibris Postasi