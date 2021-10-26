National Unity Party (UBP) Chairman and Prime Minister Ersan Saner has announced that he has withdrawn his candidacy for the chairmanship of the UBP at a congress that will be held on October 30-31, Kibris Postasi reported.

In his statement he also pointed a finger at fellow member of the UBP Faiz Sucuoğlu, alleging that he had knowledge of the sex video and had done nothing about it.

In a written statement Saner said the following:

“After the events that have occupied the public for a while and have been referred to the judiciary, I feel the need to make a comprehensive statement. On the one hand, as the Prime Minister, I strive to overcome the problems of the country under the epidemic conditions we are experiencing, and on the other hand, I have become the candidate with the highest chance of winning for the Presidency of UBP. However, it is obvious that, while this is the case, about 10 days before the UBP Congress, someone aimed to hurriedly exclude me from the race with a conspiracy to lose.

“It is seen from those who testified in the court and from the press, that the intrigues against me are based on Sucuoğlu. It is my duty to win the legal fight against those who think that they will get somewhere with intrigue in politics and those who think that they will gain power in the country by blackmail.

“The outcome of this case will be a serious lesson for those who want to get somewhere with intrigue, not only within the National Unity Party, but also in the country’s politics. I am following the process closely. Looking at the statements made in the court as a result of the statements and indications received by our police, unfortunately, it is understood that Faiz Sucuoğlu and some of his teammates are involved in this plot.

This is both the indications of the police and the first It is also confirmed by Faiz Sucuoğlu’s confession about the woman in the fictionalized video, saying, “I don’t know, I don’t know, I’ve never seen it”, and then, “Well, we had a dinner, we chatted on social media“.

Allegations That Faiz Sucuoğlu Was Offered Copy Of Video

“In all statements given to the police It seems clear that Faiz Sucuoğlu was involved in the incident from the beginning to the end. Unfortunately, by playing the leading role in the character assassination made against me, he has done harm to our country, our party and my family.

“He has so far revealed how involved he is and what he aims for by not giving me or any of our party officials any information regarding a video that he learned involves me and that it will be used against me. When Faiz Sucuoğlu was faced with the offer to give him the video that would be used against me, a crime was being committed and he, as a deputy, should have reported it to the police and prevented the crime from being committed.

“Whereas, it can be seen in the police statements and press reports that Faiz Sucuoğlu took part in the commission of this crime in an organized manner with some of his teammates, let alone informing the police, and trying to prevent the commission of the crime.

“Faiz Sucuoğlu cannot clear himself by saying “I don’t know, a bench is being set up for me”. I’m sure that Faiz Sucuoğlu will definitely give an account before justice. I am ready to have a strong legal fight against him”.

Kibris Postasi