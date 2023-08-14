Monday, 14 August 2023

The population of North Cyprus has risen by 33.70 percent according to some estimates, Yeniduzen reports.

The last official census in North Cyprus was taken on 4 December 2011, when it was determined that there were 286, 257 people living in the north.

In 2021, the population in the TRNC was calculated as 382,836 people by the TRNC Statistical Institute.

South Cyprus

By comparison, the population increase in south Cyprus, according to an official census, was 9.9 percent in 2021, although the population in the south was higher in comparison at 840,407 according to the 2011 census. This figure increased to 923,272 people in the 2021 census.

Third Country Citizens

Yeniduzen has compiled the figures reflected in public opinion regarding the possible population in North Cyprus. According to recent reports in the Greek Cypriot press, there are ‘at least 50,000 Russians, 15,000 Iranians and 140,000 citizens of the Republic of Turkey’ living in the north. This gives an estimated total of 583, 586 including the official estimate.

The number of voters in North Cyprus was 210,121 as of 25 June 2023.

However, according to telecommunications data, the number of active subscribers in the TRNC is 777,714. [Although there are thousands of students subscribers might be included in that number. Ed.]

These figures were neither confirmed nor denied by the official authorities in the north. However, in the news items which estimated the figures, the source of these numbers were mentioned as the relevant embassies of the countries mentioned.

Recently, it was reported that the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Cyprus was preparing to open a representative office for the needs of its citizens in the north.

Yeniduzen