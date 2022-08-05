Friday, 5 August, 2022

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that the EU Commission has “advanced the idea of ​​creating a bi-communal solar park that will contribute to the energy needs of both [Cypriot] communities” to be constructed in the buffer zone.

Speaking to Cyprus News Agency (CNA), she announced the idea of the two Cypriot communities sharing green energy by constructing a solar park.

Ms von der Leyen answered written questions put by CNA as follows:

“To what extent a package of Confidence Building Measures, which includes an agreement on natural gas before the unification of Cyprus, can balance the right of the government of the Republic of Cyprus to make decisions in the energy field with the desire of the Turkish Cypriot community to participate in decisions on energy issues?”

She responded as follows:

“An agreement between the two communities on the use of hydrocarbon resources located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus, for example the electricity to be produced through the FSRU (liquid natural gas regasification plant) will contribute to the management of energy in Cyprus and how Cyprus will be better connected with the European electricity network. It can be an incentive for a wider discussion about how you can connect well. We believe that this confidence-building measure, if implemented correctly, will facilitate the reunification of Cyprus”.

Ms von der Leyen was asked what information the Commission is using while working with both parties to establish a solar power generation plant in the buffer zone and whether the EU should be more active in advancing cooperation through renewable energy.

She replied: “The commission is active. We have laid the groundwork for the preparation of a preliminary report for the creation of a bi-communal solar park compatible with the electricity grids. The implementation of this can contribute to meeting the energy needs of both communities”.

She went on to say that energy being a fundamental issue for Cyprus, offers great opportunities for communities to become closer.

“The Commission is ready to support efforts in this field, including plans for a unified energy system in the future”, the EU Commission president concluded.

Yeniduzen