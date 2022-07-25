Monday, 25 July, 2022

The European Union (EU) Commission has approved a total budget of 33.4 million Euros for the Turkish Cypriot community, Kibris Postasi reported.

The 2022 Action Programme prepared for the Turkish Cypriots will support various projects aimed at increasing economic development, and peace and confidence towards the Turkish Cypriots.

It also was underlined that support will be provided for Turkish Cypriot producers of hellim/halloumi to ensure their product complies with EU standards.

The EU registered halloumi produced in Cyprus as a protected name of origin in April, 2021.

It was stated that Turkish Cypriot halloumi producers would also be within the scope of this protection, and it was requested that the halloumi and the milk from which it was made should comply with EU animal and public health standards. Within the scope of the programme, a halloumi package was announced to support the producers.

