Saturday, 1 July 2023

The Cyprus problem and relations with Turkey were discussed by EU leaders under the heading of “Foreign relations”, Yeniduzen reports.

On the second day of the EU Council meeting, the EU leaders issued a joint statement which read as follows:

“The European Council remains committed to the comprehensive resolution of the Cyprus problem within the framework of the United Nations (UN) in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions and in line with the principles and acquis on which the EU is based.

“The European Union calls for the speedy resumption of negotiations and is ready to play an active role in supporting all stages of the UN-led process, with all appropriate means at its disposal“.

Turkey

It was noted that the decisions taken regarding Turkey had been confirmed at the EU summits held in March and June 2021, and the following was noted:

“In light of the recent elections in Turkey, the European Council invites the EU High Representative and the EU Commission to submit a report on the course of EU-Turkey relations in order to move forward strategically and forward, based on the tools and options identified by the European Council”.

The EU leaders, at the summits held in March and June 2021, stated that the Union is ready to develop cooperation with Turkey in a gradual, proportionate and flexible manner and to initiate a high-level dialogue with Turkey on areas of mutual interest, such as migration, health, climate, counter-terrorism and regional issues. had requested the strengthening of relations with Turkey on migration management and the start of technical studies for the authorisation of updating the Customs Union.

Yeniduzen