Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The European Union (EU) has sent 2,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine specially produced for the 5-11 age group to the Turkish Cypriots, 20,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those over 12 years of age, and 500 Molnupiravir drugs used in the treatment of Covid-19, Yeniduzen reported.

The vaccines and medicines were sent via South Cyprus and were received this morning, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Düriye Deren Oygar announced.

