Monday, 31 October 2022

EU Road Safety Experts Krzysztof Nowak and Katarzyna Piechowska met with the President of the Association for the Prevention of Traffic Accidents, Mehmet Zeki Avcı, at the Traffic Education Park, Kibris Postasi reported.

During the meeting, Association President Mehmet Zeki Avcı told the visitors about the how the education park had been established and about its training and working principles. He explained about the function of the “Seat Belt Simulator” and talked about the EU regulations that have not entered into force yet.

The visiting EU Road Safety Experts stated that they intend to work with the Traffic Accidents Prevention Association in the future to make traffic safer.

Kibris Postasi