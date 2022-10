Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Police narcotics teams who raided properties in Nicosia and Kyrenia arrested four people on suspicion of drug dealing, Yeniduzen reports.

Quantities of cocaine and cannabis ready bagged, precision scales and varying amounts of cash in different currencies were found. The police discovered 23,600 TL, 195 Euros and £20 in cash.

Four people aged 23 and under were arrested.

Yeniduzen