Food and water is being left by Evkaf volunteers in special containers that can be accessed by stray animals in the Bosphorous region of Kyrenia, Kibris Postasi reports.

This is in addition to the charitable work carried out by the Evkaf for the last 452 years, Kibris Postasi writes.

And is in line with the spirit of the Evkaf foundation which was established for charitable purposes centuries ago.

