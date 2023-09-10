Sunday, 10 September 2023

The international community should commit itself to a two-state solution if negotiations for a new constitution for a united Cyprus fail yet again, former British Home Secretary Jack Straw* said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Citing an article he wrote for Politico, AA news agency reports that Straw stated that Cyprus should never have been admitted to the EU before the Cyprus problem was solved. Adding that the Greek Cypriots have no incentive to solve the problem as they are recognised by the international community. Meanwhile North Cyprus languishes with no direct flights or direct trading permitted.

Straw called on the UK, one of the three guarantor states for Cyprus, to back the two separate state solution and to encourage other actors to do the same.

Straw also pointed to how Southern Cyprus, for a long time, was one of the major money-laundering hubs for Russian capital, with thousands of wealthy Russians buying citizenships by paying extravagant amounts of money.

*Jack Straw is a British politician who served in the Cabinet from 1997 to 2010 under the Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He held two of the traditional Great Offices of State, as Home Secretary from 1997 to 2001, and Foreign Secretary from 2001 to 2006 under Blair.

Anadolu Agency