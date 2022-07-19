Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Former President Derviş Eroğlu was discharged from the Near East University Hospital following a successful surgical procedure to remove a blockage from a carotid artery, Kibris Postasi reported.

Dr. Eroğlu was admitted to the hospital on 3 July complaining of short spells of fainting and high blood pressure. On 5 July, an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) was inserted to control his heart rhythm.

On 13 July, an angiogram revealed 80 percent narrowing in one of his carotid arteries. A procedure was performed to remove plaque from the artery. It is reported that the two-hour operation performed by Dr. Yeşim Taşeli went well.

Dr. Eroglu was discharged in good health today after 16 days of treatment in hospital.

In July 2020, Dr. Eroğlu underwent angioplasty which included inserting a stent into one of his coronary arteries.

Kibris Postasi