Exchange rates against the Turkish lira were up this morning as Turkey continues to struggle with inflation, Yeniduzen reported.

Sterling increased to 12.20 TL, the Euro rose to 10.36 TL and the US dollar rose to 8.96 TL.

The Cyprus Vakiflar Bank reported that in the last week, Sterling increased against the Turkish lira by 22 kuruş, the Euro by 14 kuruş and the US Dollar by 15 kuruş.

Yeniduzen