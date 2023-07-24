Monday, 24 July 2023

An explosion occurred in the early hours of the morning in an apartment in Famagusta, one person died, Yeniduzen reports.

Following the explosion and ensuing fire in flat number 89 on the eighth floor of Terrace Apartment located on Zafer Muharrem Street in Famagusta, a man jumped off the eighth floor balcony to escape the fire and died from his fall.

He was named as Şeref Uygun aged 33.

The contents of the apartment were completely burned, neighbouring windows were damaged by the explosion as were some cars parked in the vicinity.

The building was evacuated after the fire was extinguished by firefighters.

A large-scale investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen