Saturday, 27 August 2022

Some area in Gönyeli have been without electricity for the last 12 hours, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a statement issued by Kib-Tek, the northeast of the area between Gönyeli Çemberi and Gönyeli Mosque has been without electricity since 20.20 on Friday evening.

Reportedly the cut is ongoing because three separate underground cables caught fire.

The authorities announced that power supply with resume at noon today.

Yeniduzen