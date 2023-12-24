The UN Peacekeeping Forces and the South Cyprus government have been alerted about two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Ayça Alav, who are being sought after they fled to the south, Yeniduzen reports.

A statement from the Presidency said that following the information that the two individuals wanted as suspects in the murder of Ayça Alav, which took place in Nicosia yesterday, had fled to the south of Cyprus, requests were initiated for their arrest and extradition to the north.

The post-mortem revealed that Mrs. Alav had died from asphyxiation.

Mrs Alev Alav (45), who lived in Kyrenia, was found dead in her shop on Mevlevi Tekke Street in the Surlariçi district of Nicosia.

The police have announced the arrest of two individuals on suspicion of aiding the murder suspects to escape, stating that the murder suspects were being sought.

Yeniduzen