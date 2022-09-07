Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP) Faiz Sucuoğlu, who was elected as the leader of the UBP on 31 October 2021, has resigned from his position as party chairman, Kibris Postasi reported.

When he was unable to form a coalition government, the UBP elected then Minister of the Interior Ünal Üstel to take his place on 12 May, 2022.

In his written statement, Sucuoğlu said, “At the last stage, the experiences have shown that maintaining this double-headed situation no longer makes a positive contribution and has started to create problems within our party. Even if I am not responsible for all these troubles, as a brother who loves his country and his party, our party is more than welcome. It is not possible for me to let matters reach a dead end“.

Sucuoğlu noted that although he is resigning as party chairman, he will continue to serve his party and the country.

Kibris Postasi