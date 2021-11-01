Faiz Sucuoğlu has been voted as the Chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP) at the UBP 22nd Ordinary Congress which was held over two days, Kibris Postasi reported.

Sucuoğlu received 60.6 percent of the votes in the first round, Hasan Taçoy received 32.8 percent and Zorlu Töre received 4.6 percent.

A total of 8,727 votes were cast in the two-day voting. Sucuoğlu received 5,295, Taçoy 2,869 and Töre 468 votes, 95 votes were also deemed invalid.

President Ersin Tatar is expected to meet with Faiz Sucuoğlu to discuss the issues of government and early elections.

Last November, Faiz Sucuoğlu and Hasan Taçoy were due to go head to head in the second round for the party leadership, when the extraordinary decision was made to postpone the contest and for the then General Secretary of the UBP Ersan Saner, to assume the post of party leader and Prime Minister for the next ten months.

No reason was given for this decision, and there was nothing in the Constitution that allowed for it. However, the two candidates agreed to the move but associations linked with the UBP threatened to resign from the party at that time.

