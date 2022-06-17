Friday, 17 June 2022

Nine counterfeit fifty US dollar notes have been put into circulation at a casino in Yeniboğaziçi, Kibris Postasi reported on Thursday.

The police stated that the serial numbers of the fake banknotes are as follows:

KB16736741L, KB46029773L, KB68529766L, KB16718748L, KB16718749L, KB68518165L, KB46036217L, KB46018595L and KB30929520L

The police have said these notes may have been released previously. They warned the public, financial institutions and foreign exchange bureaus to be alert and that if anyone should come into contact with suspicious looking US$ 50 notes, to report their find to the police.

Kibris Postasi