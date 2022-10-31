Monday, 31 October 2022

Speeding offences have been reduced by 38 percent according to the police who have placed “model” police vehicles at strategic points, Kibris Postasi reports.

“Model police vehicles”, which are being used in many other countries with the aim of reducing speeding offences, were introduced in North Cyprus on October 21, 2022.

Five of these models were donated to the police by the Evkaf.

Before the introduction of the models, 629 speeding offences were documented by the police between October 15-21. In the following week, between October 22-28, 390 speeding offences were reported after the models were introduced.

Kibris Postasi