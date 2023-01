Friday, 6 January 2023

Counterfeit US dollar banknotes are being circulated in Kyrenia, the police have warned, Kibris Postasi reports.

Two people were arrested after four supermarkets reported receiving a total of $200 dollars worth of 50 dollar banknotes between 19 November and 27 December.

The serial numbers of counterfeit 50 US dollars put into circulation are: MB 34633367A, MB 34631360A, MB 34633378A, MB34632668A.

