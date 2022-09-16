Friday, 16 September 2022

An attempt will be made to capture fallow deer spotted in the Karaağaç-Alevkayası region, the Director of Taşkent Nature Park, Kemal Basat said, Yeniduzen reports.

He said that the animals were imported into the country illegally, contravening the Customs Law and Animal Welfare Law.

“It is not appropriate for them to be in the wild. No shelter was built for them, they escaped and are now forced to live on their own in the wild”.

He said that he had received hundreds of messages about the deer over the last four days. And although it will not be easy to capture them, they have experts who will trap the deer and transport them to DoğaPark in Taşkent where they will become the property of the state.

The Veterinary Department, Environmental Protection Department and Forestry Department have been informed, Basat said.

The wildlife park director said that the park was already home to illegally imported deer rescued from the wild.

Yeniduzen