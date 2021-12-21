Employees of Famagusta Municipality have gone on strike again today because of unpaid overtime work and erratic payment of salaries, Yeniduzen reported.

Chairman of the Famagusta Genel-İş Union, Doğan Özüşen, pointed out that no overtime had been paid since March 2020 and that there are constant problems with salary payments.

He said, “We are going to stop work to protest these irregular and random salary payments“. The union leader added that their strike will continue until the overtime pay is received.

He said that some workers who are paid every 15 days have received payment; however, there are some employees who have not been paid yet.

“There are constant glitches. In this economic situation of the country, the fact that salaries are paid in this way affects the employees negatively. All our employees want is to get their rights day by day. We have made a protocol for the payment of overtime before, but now this commitment is not followed and this schedule is also delayed. Our strikes will continue until salary payments and overtime are completed”, Özüşen said.

Yeniduzen