Chief of Police for Famagusta Barış Sel has appeared in court following his arrest yesterday evening, Yeniduzen reports.

Barış Sel was arrested in connection with the fake diploma investigations at Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences.

Assistant Inspector Ethem Hoca, giving evidence at Nicosia District Court, stated that as a result of an administrative investigation initiated on February 2 at the Cyprus University of Health and Social Sciences, irregular grade entries were made regarding the suspect Mahmut Barış Sel according to the statement of a school official, stating that he had graduated with a master’s degree diploma from the Business Department.

Although Barış Sel had a log (student registration system) entry on January 18, 2023, it was stated that nine course grades were randomly entered retroactively, and on May 10, 2023, he graduated as if he had submitted a thesis, although he had not.

The police stated that it was determined that the suspect submitted temporary graduation and transcript documents to the Police General Directorate on May 11, 2023, in order to obtain an increase in salary, through correspondence, although he did not submit a thesis.

When questioned about this, the suspect stated that he submitted the thesis to the General Secretary at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, Serdal Gündüz. However, the police told the court that according the statement taken from Serdal Gündüz, he said that he did not receive such a submission, and if it was submitted, it was submitted to the industry.

The police stated that the investigation is ongoing and requested that the suspect be detained in custody for three days. The court approved the request.

In a separate article Yeniduzen reports that Prime Minister Ünal Üstel arrived at Nicosia District Court before Famagusta Police Chief Barış Sel was brought to the court.

Reacting to the press taking pictures at the entrance of the court, Üstel asked, “What are you filming?” and then went up to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s office.

Yeniduzen