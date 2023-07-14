Friday, 14 July 2023

Famagusta Port should be privatised and work towards this end has begun, Turkish Ambassador to North Nicosia Metin Feyzioğlu said, Yeniduzen reports.

The same system, build-operate-transfer as adopted for construction of the new terminal at Ercan Airport will be used, he said.

Ambassador Feyzioğlu said that Famagusta Port was in poor condition and needed rebuilding. Meanwhile, Kyrenia Port, which was under pressure to provide services, needed this burden to be removed, he said.

Yeniduzen