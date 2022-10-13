Thursday, 13 October 2022

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy who died following a road traffic accident have agreed to donate his organs, Yeniduzen reports.

On 22 September, Arda Okur (12) was seriously injured at a crossroads when a lorry hit the car in which he was a passenger. Arda died in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital 20 days later.

Chief Physician at the hospital Dr. Hasan Birtan stated that after Arada was declared brain dead, the organ transplant coordinator approached his family and the family agreed to donate.

Dr. Birtan said that Arda’s heart and two kidneys were donated to three patients in North Cyprus and his liver was donated to a patient in Turkey.

Yeniduzen