Monday, 14 August 2023

Relatives of 29-year-old Hüseyin Mavideniz, who died from a cerebral haemorrhage after being brutally assaulted by security guards outside the Breeze in Iskele, demonstrated outside Iskele District Court, Kibris Postasi reports.

The family expressed their sadness and anger outside the court building saying that his attackers would be held accountable.

Hüseyin Mavideniz’s uncle who raised him from the age of 13 in England said, that Mavideniz had come to North Cyprus to visit his father who was ill. “They killed my nephew in my country“, he said.

In a separate report, Kibris Postasi names other guards involved in the attack as follows: While 29-year-old Hüseyin Mavideniz died at the scene as a result of the blows he received from 26-year-old M.Y. in the fight that broke out in an entertainment centre in Iskele on Thursday morning, Hasan Yazıcı and Cüneyt Gökkaya, who were found to have battered Hüda Yalınayak and Baran Mavideniz, were brought to the Iskele District Court today. The suspects will remain in detention for three days as part of the investigation.

In his statement at the court, police officer Mustafa Cebi emphasised that as a result of the brawl that broke out in front of the Breeze nightclub in Iskele on 10 August 2023 at around 03:00, the suspects punched Hüda Yalınayak in the face, causing his nose to be broken and that they had also assaulted 18-year-old Baran Mavideniz.

Kibris Postasi