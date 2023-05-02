Tuesday, 2 May 2023

A fifty-year-old farm worker died in a work-related accident in the Ağırdağ region of Kyrenia on Monday, Kibris Postasi reports.

Sunnatıllo Rustamov, was working in a barn using agricultural machinery to break up hay bales.

It is presumed that he fell into the shredder while he was removing the twine before throwing the bales into the machinery, operated by a tractor.

The accident is believed to have taken place between 12.30 and 3pm.

Mr Rustamov was trapped in the shredding machine and died there.

Police are investigating the accident.

Kibris Postasi