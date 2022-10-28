LGC News logo

Fatal Accident on North Nicosia Ring Road

  • 8:07 am

Fatal Accident Haspolat Junction

Friday, 29 October 2022

A young man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a traffic accident on the North Nicosia Ring Road, last night Yeniduzen reported.

The driver of the vehicle, Can Ay aged 21, died after he lost control of his steering after he drove straight across the Industrial Zone roundabout in Haspolat and his car veered off the road striking a concrete embankment.

Despite all efforts, the emergency services were unable to save the driver. His passenger Alihan Akcan (21) who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where his treatment continues.

Yeniduzen

