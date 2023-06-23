Friday 23 June 2023

The driver of a car which ran into the back of a refuse collection truck has died from his injuries in hospital, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police press officer, Veysel Can Sütçü (28) was heading east on Ataturk Avenue in Nicosia at around 2.35 am, when he drove straight into the back of the refuse collection truck parked in front of him.

The truck was stationed with all its lights on while it was emptying refuse bins. Traffic cameras recorded the incident.

Veysel Sütçü, who was seriously injured in the accident, was taken to Nicosia State Hospital, where, despite best efforts to save him, he died.

The driver of the refuse collection truck was arrested.

Yeniduzen