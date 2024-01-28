A fatal traffic accident occurred this evening at the Yonca junction of the Ercan main road, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident happened after a van driver joined the main road from a side road without giving way.

This caused a collision with a car travelling towards Ercan.

The driver was named as Çağrı Miralay aged 25. His car hit the van and was forced off the road, hitting acacia trees. Mr. Miralay died at the scene of the accident.

The van driver Mustafa Kaya (55) who caused that accident was arrested.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Kibris Postasi