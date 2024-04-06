There was another death on the road this morning, caused by reckless driving and unlit roads, Yeniduzen reports.

Mehmet Sait Baycengiz, who was seriously injured and hospitalised after a traffic accident that occurred in the early hours of this morning on the Nicosia Northern Ring Road, lost his life.

According to the Police Press Officer, Mehmet Sait Baycengiz, who was speeding on the Nicosia Northern Ring Road at around 4.am this morning, lost control of his steering wheel on the approach to the industrial roundabout. His car hit the central divide, bounced of the curb stones on the roundabout and then veered to the left-hand side of the road and stuck the concrete embankment.

He and his passenger, 21-year-old İrem Nur Yurtseven, were both seriously injured and taken to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, however, the driver did not survive despite all the best efforts of the medical team.

İrem Nur Yurtseven, who was seriously injured in the accident, remains under observation in the Intensive Care Unit

While speeding, which is one of the traffic violations committed in North Cyprus, again caused the loss of life, it is also noteworthy that there was no street lighting at the place where the accident occurred and the road was in darkness at night.

