Tuesday, 17 July 2023

The number of fatal traffic accidents has increased in the last year, Yeniduzen reports.

In 2022, there were 21 fatal traffic accidents, while there were 29 road deaths recorded between the start of this year and today, 17 July 2023.

Within the same seven-month period, there were 692 accidents on the road, 419 people were injured and 29 died.

Nicosia is top of the list with a total of 606 traffic accidents this year.

Meanwhile traffic police monitored 246,031 drivers out of which 26,731 traffic offences leading to fines and/or prosecution were recorded.

In a separate report, it said that speeding and drink-driving are the main causes of road accidents.

Yeniduzen