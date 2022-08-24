Wednesday, 24 August 2022

A father and his son, both arrested on charges of money laundering, have appeared in court again, Kibris Postasi reported.

Ökkeş Taş (28) is alleged to have received a total of 2.1million Euros from his father Selim Tayşi (60), who brought the cash into the country on three separate occasions.

On 6 August, 2022, Selim Tayşi brought 800,100 Euros into the country via Ercan Airport. Customs officials became suspicious after Tayşi claimed the cash was intended for investment purposes.

On two prior occasions, Tayşi brought 500,000 Euros in cash into the country on 31 July, 2022, claiming that he intended to “start a business”, following which, on August 1, he brought 600,000 into the country.

His son Ökkeş Taş, who entered the TRNC via Ercan Airport between 9 January and 14 July 2022, was charged with contravening the Currency Exchange Law and Acting Against the Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds of Crime.

The police told the court that Selim Tayşi in a voluntary statement, confessed to his crime and handed over a total of 2.1 million Euros he had brought in into the country which he then gave to his son Ökkeş Taş. Taş was also arrested pursuant to a court order and the investigation is continuing.

Kibris Postasi