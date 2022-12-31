Saturday, 31 December 2022

A father and his son have been sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling large amounts of cash into the country, Yeniduzen reports.

Ökkeş Tayşi (28) and his father Selim Tayşi (60) who smuggled a total of 3.2 million Euros into the country without declaring it, were each sentenced to four years in prison.

Ökkeş Tayşi was found guilty of receiving the money smuggled into the country by his father Selim on three separate occasions.

President of the Nicosia Heavy Penal Court Fadıl Aksun, stated that it was appropriate to give deterrent sentences to the defendants.

Yeniduzen