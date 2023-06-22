Thursday, 22 June 2023

A grieving father whose son died in a traffic accident last night has made an emotional appeal, Kibris Postasi reports.

The Police Press Officer stated that around 8pm on Wednesday Ramazan Amiklı (23) was heading towards Famagusta on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road, when he lost control of his vehicle near the Haspolat Kirli Industrial Zone. His car struck the concrete plinth carrying advertising hoarding in front of Sera Tarım. Mr. Amikli died at the scene of the accident.

Following this accident, the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents since the beginning of the year has increased to 23.

Today, Kibris Postasi reports that Ramazan’s grieving father made an emotional appeal for action. He said, “If there was no concrete there, my son would not have died. Is human life that cheap?”

Commenting on road safety, President of the Association for the Prevention of Traffic Accidents (TKÖD) Mehmet Zeki Avcı, told Kibris Postasi that accidents were caused by both human, environmental, education and inspection errors.

Avcı said that the driver had not complied with the rules, however, he pointed out that the roads should be built in a way that is more forgiving of driver error. “That concrete section contributed to death. The speed is certain, but when it hits the concrete, death is inevitable“, he said.

He pointed out that three years ago, his association had made the recommendation to make legal requirements to keep large hoardings away from the roadside. He said that they were deadly. Avcı finally emphasised, “The base of the huge signboards do not forgive those who stray from the road! Advertising regulations should be issued immediately“.

Kibris Postasi