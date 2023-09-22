Friday 22 September 2023

The father of 23-year-old Muhammed Bedi Avcı, whose body was found in the car park belonging to an apartment block where he lived in the Küçük Kaymaklı district of Nicosia, has appeared in court, Kibris Postasi reports.

Abdulkerim Avcı, the father of the deceased was arrested along with Muhammed Avcı’s mother and his younger brother. Mrs Avcı and her son have since been released.

The details of the circumstances surrounding what the police believe is a suspicious death were given in court.

Assistant Police Inspector Feyyaz İneci told the court that Muhammed Avcı lost his life after falling from a height of 11 metres from the roof of the three-storey apartment building where he was living in Nicosia on September 19, 2023.

The police announced that during the initial forensic examination of Avcı’s body, a cut on his left wrist and oedema in his lungs were detected.

It was stated that an investigation was launched upon suspicions regarding the death, and Abdulkerim Avcı was arrested while the police made their investigations.

The police stated that during the investigation, traces of blood were detected at the entrance and on the roof of the apartment where the incident took place.

It was also stated that there were rolled cigarettes containing drugs in Muhammed Avcı’s bedroom.

There were contradictions in Abdulkerim Avcı’s statements,the police said, and the evidence they found was being examined.

DNA samples taken from the scene will be compared with the samples taken from the suspect.

The police stated that they had taken 35 statements, blood samples were taken from Muhammed Avcı for drug analysis, and that while the investigation was continuing, they requested that Abdulkerim Avcı be detained for a further three days.

Judge Zehra Yalkut Bilgeç, who heard the police’s testimony, ordered the suspect to be detained for three days.

Kibris Postasi