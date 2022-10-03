Monday, 3 October 2022

A fire which broke out on Saturday evening at the Güngör Solid Waste Storage Facility (Güngör garbage dump) continues to burn, Kibris Postasi reports.

Firefighters and firefighting helicopters have been responding to the fire in the municipal dump which is located in the Mesarya Plain

According to the Police Press Officer, the fire is under control and the extinguishing efforts are ongoing.

People in the local area are very concerned about the toxic chemicals released by the fire and being dispersed into the atmosphere.

In a separate article, Kibris Postasi writes that there have been no safety checks since the government took office. The article stated that the TDP claimed that since the UBP came to power, inspections at Güngör Solid Waste Facility have completely stopped and the system established by the EU has now turned into an environmental disaster because safety regulations have not been adhered to.

Kibris Postasi